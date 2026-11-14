undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cavaliers Reveal Unusual Backup Plan Amid FAA Ground Stop
By Alder Almo,11 days ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a game to play Friday night in Miami. Getting home afterward could be a much bigger problem. A nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration has thrown Cleveland’s travel plans into uncertainty, leaving coach Kenny Atkinson wondering whether his team can return home before Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.