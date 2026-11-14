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Myles Garrett Trade Takes New Turn for Browns After Injury News
By J.R. DeGroote,11 days ago
An injury to one of the Los Angeles Rams’ biggest stars could change the value of a key piece in the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett trade. The Rams placed wide receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve Thursday, adding another obstacle to their playoff push. Cleveland owns Los Angeles’ 2027 first-round pick, giving the Browns a direct stake in how the Rams handle the loss.
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