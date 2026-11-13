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DJW Audio Intros DW-303, a Free Open-Source TB-303-Style Synthesizer
11 days ago
UK-based DJW Audio has released DW-303, a free, open-source bass synthesizer and step sequencer modeled on the classic Roland TB-303. The software recreates the original instrument’s oscillator, filter, envelope and amplifier circuitry through component-level modeling, with versions available for macOS, Windows and Linux. Rather than using a conventional virtual-analog...