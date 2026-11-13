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Vintage Synth Review: The Alesis Andromeda A6 Analog Synthesizer
11 days ago
In his latest video, synthesist Alex Ball offers his take on the classic – if sometimes troubled – Alesis Andromeda A6 analog synthesizer. The Alesis Andromeda A6 is a flagship analog synthesizer, produced by Alesis from 2000 to 2010, and with industrial design by Axel Hartmann. It is considered one of the most ambitious analog polysynths of its era, combining an analog sound engine with extensive digital control and programming capabilities.