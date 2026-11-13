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Body Synths Laboratory Combines Dual-Channel Effects With Analog Feedback Synthesis
11 days ago
Berlin-based Body Synths has introduced Laboratory, a dual-channel effects processor and feedback synthesizer designed to turn audio processing and circuit feedback into an instrument for experimental sound design. The tabletop device combines voltage-controlled gain, PT2399-based delay and resonant filtering across two channels, with four feedback paths that can drive the...