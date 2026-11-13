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Spitfire Audio Releases Eric Whitacre Eternity, Combining Analog Synths, Piano and Processed Choir
11 days ago
Spitfire Audio has released Eric Whitacre Eternity, a virtual instrument library combining analog synthesizers, processed choir recordings and piano samples drawn from the Grammy-winning composer’s latest musical project. Developed alongside Whitacre’s album Eternity in an Hour, the library captures the electronic and acoustic sound sources used during its production,...