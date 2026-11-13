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Instead of Raising Vote Thresholds, Require Legislators to Circulate Petitions to Get Permission to Introduce Amendments
By Cory Allen Heidelberger,11 days ago
The failure of Amendment L suggests it’s not worth the trouble for legislators to whip up another 60% threshold or other chicanery to make amending the constitution harder. But there’s the problem: it’s almost no trouble at all for legislators to put anti-democracy amendments on the ballot. One legislator with a bee in his bonnet against uppity voters can go to Pierre, file a resolution, get 36 House members and 18 Senators to vote for it (especially easy when that one legislator is acting with the blessing of the establishment Republican supermajority), and presto! that one legislator clutters the ballot with yet another Legislative amendment. Even if voters reject a bad idea three times at the polls—as they have with Republican proposals to raise the vote threshold for enacting constitutional amendments, in 2018, 2022, and 2026—legislators can just recruit a few of their Pierre pals to try again and keep rolling the electoral dice in hopes of getting lucky. It’s a cheap gamble.
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