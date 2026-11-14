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Drainage work to start next week on Route 72 near Route 22 interchange in Union Township
By LebTown Staff,11 days ago
Drainage work is scheduled to start next week on state Route 72 (Ebenezer Road) at the Route 22 (Allentown Boulevard) interchange in Union Township. It is the first phase of a $3.5 million resurfacing project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday. Weather permitting, crews will start work at 8:30...
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