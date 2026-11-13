undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
HEREMA Receives Three Bids for Offshore Seismic Survey Tenders in Greece
By Edited By:,7 days ago
HEREMA received three bids from international companies in response to its tender for non-exclusive seismic data acquisition across offshore areas. Specifically, a total of three bids were submitted by international companies carrying extensive experience in seismic surveys. As per due process, HEREMA shall proceed with establishing an Evaluation Committee, following a decision by its Board of Directors. This Committee will undertake the task of unsealing and assessing the submitted bids, according to the terms of the tender.