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NORBIT Subsea Demonstrates Layered Media Detection with Jan De Nul in Ecuador
By Edited By:,7 days ago
NORBIT Subsea’s WINGHEAD X Midwater multibeam sonar with Layered Media Detection. (Image credit: Norbit) LMD simultaneously identifies the fluid mud layer and the underlying seabed during a single multibeam survey. By combining high- and low-frequency acoustic detection, it provides two data streams and continuous bathymetric coverage across the survey swath.