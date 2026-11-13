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KeyCrew Media Partners with Panama Sotheby’s International Realty’s Jeff Barton to Co-Produce Panama Real Estate Market Coverage
By Heather Hook (via KeyCrew),10 days ago
Barton, who has advised international buyers in Panama for nearly 20 years, joins KeyCrew’s editorial network as an expert source on luxury residential, branded residences and cross-border investment. PANAMA CITY, Panama, November 13, 2026 — KeyCrew Media, the expert-first real estate media company, has selected Jeff Barton, Managing Partner...