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St. Helens police chief to take leave amid cancer diagnosis
By Kaelyn Cassidy,11 days ago
St. Helens Police Chief Matt Smith is preparing to take a leave of absence to undergo cancer treatment. Smith, who has led the department since summer 2025, said he was recently diagnosed with cancer after seeing a doctor for a minor symptom. He said he is meeting with his oncology team soon, and he will likely need surgery in addition to radiation and chemotherapy for at least six months.