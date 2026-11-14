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Madison launches program that provides $20 Uber vouchers to prevent impaired driving
By Kayla See,11 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is offering $20 Uber vouchers to help people get home safely and reduce impaired driving ahead of the holiday season. The new ‘Safe Nights Network,’ a Vision Zero initiative, allows customers at participating bars to scan a QR code for discounted rides on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
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