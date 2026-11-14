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Monroe County, sheriff's deputies face wrongful death suit after shooting of man at Super 8 hotel
By Spectrum News Staff,12 days ago
Monroe County and multiple members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are facing a wrongful death suit from the wife of a man killed by sheriff's deputies in Henrietta. Attorneys for Bonnie Case filed a lawsuit in federal court on Friday. They allege deputies were negligent and used excessive force when they shot her husband, Gregory Allen Kase, 62, on Aug. 9.
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