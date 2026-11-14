undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Reddies Outrun Lady Hornets 86-70 in Arkansas
By Blake Cripps,11 days ago
The Henderson State women’s basketball team shot 53% from the field including 48% from the arc and knocked off Emporia State 86-70 at the MIAA-GAC Classic in Vining Arena in Arkadelphia, Ark. on Friday afternoon. ESU jumped out to a 12-6 lead to begin the game, but the Reddies took control with a 13-2 run to end the period. ESU used an 8-1 run late in the second quarter to go in front but a late shot put HSU up 37-36 at the break. Henderson State hit 6 of 9 threes in the third period to build their lead in the third on the way to hitting 12 of 25 for the day while E-State finished just 4 of 17 from outside the arc. Valeria De La Fuente Arcala picked up her first career double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds on 7 of 16 shooting off the bench while KaeLani Albert-Neha added 15 points. ESU (0-2) hosts Opening Day at White Auditorium on Tuesday, November 17 at noon for Kids Day against Angelo State.