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IWLCA Presidents Cup Returns to Manatee County
8 days ago
The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) and Elite Tournaments are welcoming the IWLCA Presidents Cup back to Manatee County this weekend. This nationally recognized recruiting event will make a major impact on the West Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch communities as thousands of athletes, families, and college coaches arrive for a full weekend of competition.