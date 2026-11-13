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Coyote sightings prompt caution near Portland trail network
11 days ago
Portland city officials are urging residents to use caution after coyote sightings were reported near the Evergreen Woods trail system on Ludlow Street. In a social media post, Portland Trails said coyotes have recently been spotted in the area and advised people who encounter one to make loud noises and wave their arms to appear larger. Residents are also encouraged to keep small children and dogs close if they come across a coyote.
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