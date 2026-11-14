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AFC Notes: Jared Verse, Jesse Minter, Jaylinn Hawkins, Browns, Ravens
By Tony Camino,11 days ago
Browns DE Jared Verse said he recently met with the team’s psychiatrist to help him get past his slump of not being able to register a sack. “I think it was definitely a mental block,” Verse said, via ESPN. “I train my body every day to push myself to the limits of what I’m physically capable of doing. So I don’t think it was any issue with my body, but I think I’ve taken the steps to figure out what it was after meeting with a couple people and everything like that.”