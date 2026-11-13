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Gauchos Close Out 2026 XC Season at NCAA West Regionals
By Meagan Kennedy, Athletic Communications Student Assistant,10 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Nov. 13) – The UC Santa Barbara Cross Country teams closed out their 2026 season at the NCAA West Regional Championships in Sacramento, California, highlighted by strong performances from Jordin Lieberman and Camden Luecht. HOW IT HAPPENED. In the women's 6k, Jordin Lieberman led the Gauchos with...