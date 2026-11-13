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Walking With Lincoln
By Harry Kollatz Jr.,9 days ago
On Nov. 17, the Shockoe Institute at Main Street Station launches writer and historian Tom Shoop’s new history, “Lincoln’s March: The Daring Journey to a Fallen Richmond,” featuring a discussion with historian Gregg Kimball at 6 p.m. Shoop, now a Richmond resident, previously wrote about a small town’s big history in “A Place Called Ilda: Race and Resilience at a Northern Virginia Crossroads.”