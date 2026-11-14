undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rapid Reaction: Northwestern falls to No. 24 West Virginia with a fourth-quarter slip
By Kussh Mital,12 days ago
The Wildcats’ losing streak extends to three. Northwestern women’s basketball took it to No. 24 West Virginia Friday night but fell just short of the mark 66-53. Guard Camdyn Nelson led the way for the Wildcats with 12 points and six rebounds. Senior Casey Harter and junior Lily Carmody were also strong contributors, scoring 10 and nine respectively. Northwestern was able to keep the game close for much of it, with the score even being tied with less than five minutes left. However, West Virginia was able to find the free throw line 26 times and created 22 turnovers, ending the game on a 15-2 run. Northwestern was not able to overcome this, despite consistently battling back from deficits.