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Airbnb.org Expands Housing Support for South Carolina Veterans and Military; New Airbnb Veterans Discount Available
8 days ago
Airbnb.org, a nonprofit founded by Airbnb that provides free temporary housing for people in times of crisis, announced it is expanding support for members of the military community. Through new partnerships with Fisher House Foundation and Operation Healing Forces, Airbnb.org will provide free stays for service members, veterans, and their families who must travel for medical treatment. Airbnb.org is also partnering with Dream Foundation to support veterans facing terminal or life-limiting illness. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are more than 350,000 veterans living in South Carolina.