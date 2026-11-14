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LA Prepares Resources for Immigrant Communities Amid Uncertainty Over TPS
By Contributing Editor,11 days ago
The Los Angeles City Council Friday directed staff to take additional steps to assist Temporary Protected Status communities in the event that the federal government suspends protections for Salvadoran nationals in the United States. In a 10-0 vote, the City Council approved a report from the Community Investment Department detailing...
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