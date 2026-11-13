undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Students Welcome CU Denver’s Newest Robot
10 days ago
Lynx joined a gathering of CU Denver’s robots in North Classroom the morning of Thursday, Nov. 12. The group, which included the robotic dogs from the Civil Engineering department, welcomed the university’s latest non-human community member: a humanoid robot from Unitree Robotics. It was jointly purchased by the Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Computer Science departments, with additional funding from the dean’s office of the College of Engineering, Design and Computing. The robot will be used for research, educational, and recruitment purposes across the college.