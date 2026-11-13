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Regents hire University of Iowa professor to lead the Center For Intellectual Freedom
4 days ago
IOWA CITY — The Iowa Board of Regents hired a University of Iowa associate professor today to take over as director of the school’s Center For Intellectual Freedom. Brian Lai was chosen for the job after Nebrasak Omaha political science professor Carson Holloway turned down the position and took another job. Regent Christine Hensley leads the advisory committee for the Center and says they knew Holloway was in demand when the made him an offer.