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Modern day environmental impact of composting
By Islander News Staff,11 days ago
When Islander News first went to press in 1966, composting in America was still a backyard pursuit, championed mostly by organic gardeners. It took the first Earth Day in 1970, and decades of overflowing landfills, to bring it into the mainstream. Today the island has its own program: the Key Biscayne Community Compost Program, run by A Zero Waste Culture and launched in 2020, collects food scraps every Saturday at the Farmers Market at Key Biscayne Community Church, 355 Glenridge Rd.