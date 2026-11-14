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NORTH COAST COMMUNITIES FOR WATERSHED PROTECTION: Slash Burning Causes Air Quality Concerns for North Coast
By Editor,12 days ago
(Rockaway Beach, Ore., Nov. 12, 2026) — For the past two weeks, North Coast residents have been dealing with large amounts of smoke in the air. The smoke is interfering with daily life by affecting visibility and making people sick. The source of the smoke is fires set by timber operators to eliminate slash after an area has been clearcut. The burn season is not over. There are more slash burns still planned for the North Coast, including at Davis Ridge in Clatsop County and east of the Cedar Wetlands Nature Reserve in Rockaway Beach.
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