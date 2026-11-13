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UFC 334 Paths to Victory: Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes
By Jed Meshew,11 days ago
UFC 334 takes place this Saturday, featuring a fight that is nearly five years in the making: Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes. Though Harrison and Nunes were teammates at American Top Team, the two women were looking to set up a superfight back in 2021 when Harrison was first free to leave the PFL. But then, Nunes suffered a shocking upset defeat to Julianna Peña, and Harrison returned to the PFL. Nunes then reclaimed her title and, a couple of years later, retired from the sport, with Harrison still not in the UFC.