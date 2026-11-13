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Political Connections: FAA issues nationwide ground stop, and Florida lawmakers may delay Amendment 3 action until March
By Spectrum News Staff,9 days ago
Florida lawmakers may wait until after the New Year to take further action on Amendment 3, and local government leaders continue to grapple with the potential effects of Amendment 3's passage. Political Connections airs at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday on Spectrum News. It re-airs at 11:30 p.m. To see previous Political...