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Walking the Dogs: Two Underdogs You Should Be Backing in College Football Week 11
By Weekday Wagers,9 days ago
Sometimes the best betting decision is knowing when not to force another play. Walking the Dogs has been built around finding college football underdogs that may be receiving more points from the betting market than the numbers suggest they should. The goal is not to blindly grab big spreads or simply chase teams capable of pulling an upset. It is to identify specific underdogs that fit a profile that has historically produced strong ATS results.