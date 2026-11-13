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Four Jasper High Athletes Sign to Compete at Collegiate Level
By The Walker Leader,8 days ago
Four Jasper High School student-athletes celebrated the next chapter of their athletic careers as they signed to compete at the collegiate level. Track and field athletes Cinthia Marquez and Mattie Harless will continue their careers at Wallace State Community College and the University of Montevallo, respectively. Volleyball players Katie Claire Gann and Mia Harbin will take their talents to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Gadsden State Community College, respectively.