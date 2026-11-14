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Leafs staring down dubious franchise history as Oilers roll into town
11 days ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs will have one last chance to salvage something from a disastrous home stretch when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Toronto tied a franchise record for the fewest points earned during a homestand of at least five games with a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. The Maple Leafs have lost all five outings since they returned to Scotiabank Arena at the beginning of the month and have been outscored 22-9.