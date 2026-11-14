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Celia Ann Benzinger
11 days ago
Celia Ann (Ceanne) Benzinger, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 23, 1942, in Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Francis and Ann (Hominick) Clauson. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Benzinger, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Together, they built a life grounded in family, commitment, and devotion to their faith.