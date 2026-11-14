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Nancy Grant Goodman
11 days ago
Nancy Grant Goodman, 84, formerly of Mooresville, N.C., passed away Thursday, November 5, 2026, in Lutz, Fla. Nancy was born November 22, 1941, in Iredell County, N.C., and was the daughter of the late Braxton Smith Grant and Ida Mae Wilson Grant. She was a graduate of Central High School, and she worked as an Activities Director for Maple Leaf Nursing Home. She was a member of Friendship Methodist Church.