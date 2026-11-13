undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Josh Hokit issues warning to Ciryl Gane before UFC 334 main event: ‘I’m going to beat the sh*t out of you’
By Jed Meshew,11 days ago
Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit face off at UFC 334, with Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes in the co-main event. Josh Hokit is ready for his title shot. On Saturday, Hokit challenges Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 334 in New York City. It’s been a miraculous rise up the ranks for Hokit — who just a year ago was fighting his way into the UFC from the Contender Series — spurred on by his exciting fighting style and his outspoken mic work. And at the UFC 334 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Hokit stuck to the script, talking to Gane all through their final faceoff before delivering a final warning to the champion.