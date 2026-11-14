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Play halted at Austin Championship with Trace Crowe up by 1
11 days ago
Trace Crowe held a one-shot lead with two holes left in his second round when play was suspended at the Austin Championship on Friday in Texas. Crowe, the first-round leader thanks to a career-low 62, was 3 under Friday evening to get to 13 under for the tournament. He had hit his tee shot on the par-3 17th hole at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa when play was suspended.