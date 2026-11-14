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Man hospitalized after attacking teen, residents raise safety concerns
By Kynedei Hobbs,11 days ago
Families who visit Rogers Park to walk, play and spend time together are again raising questions about safety after a Thursday night shooting that sent a man to the hospital. According to an arrest affidavit, 21-year-old Damari Ali Smith allegedly attacked a 17-year-old who was trying to leave the park. Investigators said Smith was choking the teen when a firearm fell from Smith’s backpack. The teen grabbed the gun and fired, shooting Smith in self-defense.
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