undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jesus Owono Handed Maximum Ban From Football After Jesus de Miguel’s Death
By Calum Ritchie,11 days ago
FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has learned his punishment after he was sent off in an incident that eventually led to the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel. Tenerife and Andorra met in a Spanish Segunda Division match on November 2, but the match had to be abandoned in stoppage time after De Miguel suffered a serious injury.