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Bloomington police plan tactical gear, armored vehicle, parking restrictions for IU–USC game
11 days ago
Increased security for Saturday’s (Nov. 14) Indiana University football game against the University of Southern California was announced in a city of Bloomington news release Thursday. The release says Bloomington police, Indiana University police and Indiana State Police will deploy additional personnel and resources downtown. They’ll also step up...
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