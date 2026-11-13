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Sens, Pens enter matchup off thrilling extra-time wins
By NHL Premium News,11 days ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to carry the momentum of a successful three-game road trip into their return home to face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. The Penguins overcame a squandered two-goal lead in the third period to record a 3-2 shootout victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night. Ben Kindel scored in regulation and added the lone goal of the shootout for Pittsburgh, which went 2-1-0 on the trip.