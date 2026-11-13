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BREAKING: National Weather Service is experiencing data flow problems, impacting communications
By National Weather Service,11 days ago
The National Weather Service has been having communications and data system issues since mid-morning on Nov. 13, rendering the service unable to feed information to other data centers. According to information on their website: NWS technicians continue to troubleshoot a major degradation of the NOAAPort/SBN through which the majority of...