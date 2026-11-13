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Avs may be down multiple stars as they face scorching Canadiens
By NHL Premium News,11 days ago
Recent injuries to a pair of Colorado Avalanche stars could put a damper on an enticing road matchup with the surging Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Both leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon and two-time Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar left in the second period of Colorado’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday with lower-body injuries.