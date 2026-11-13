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FAA Orders Ground Stop For All Flights Across The U.S. (Updated)
By Howard AltmanTyler RogowayJoseph Trevithick,11 days ago
The FAA has made the very rare move of halting all flights across the country. The agency announced that communications issues are to blame. “The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” the agency said in a statement. “FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide updates.”