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Trump, Xi and Putin plan unprecedented joint meeting on APEC sidelines, White House and Kremlin say
By AAMER MADHANI, HUIZHONG WUVLADIMIR ISACHENKOV - Associated Press,11 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of the United States, China and Russia plan to meet Thursday on the sidelines of next week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China's tech hub of Shenzhen — an unprecedented gathering of the heads of the world's biggest nuclear powers. While the leaders...