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Independence firefighter identified as woman killed in fall at Pinnacles Youth Park
By Paige Sells, KOMU 8 Senior Digital Producer,11 days ago
COLUMBIA — An Independence firefighter has been identified as the woman who died after falling from a cliff at Pinnacles Youth Park on Tuesday morning. Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Capt. Brian Leer confirmed Friday that Sarah Longest, a firefighter with the Independence Fire Department, was the woman killed in the fall.