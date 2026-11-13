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WSU study finds winegrape varieties respond similarly to drought
7 days ago
New research from Washington State University (WSU) suggests winegrape growers may benefit more from focusing on soil conditions and canopy size than grape variety when making irrigation decisions. The study, published in BMC Plant Biology, found that different winegrape varieties respond similarly to declining soil moisture, challenging previous assumptions about...
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