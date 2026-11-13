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Police Blotter 11/13/2026: Ashland – Contempt of Court; Possession of Meth/Warrants; DUII – Talent – Assault & Harassment
By Jack Murphy, Local Journalist,11 days ago
Thursday, November 12th, 47-year-old Timothy Dutter was arrested by Ashland Police and charged with contempt of court, violation of a no contact order. Dutter was then booked in the Jackson County Jail at 2:30 p.m. Also on the 12th, Ashland Police arrested 33-year-old Derek Gray on a warrant for unlawful...
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