undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FAA blames telecommunications issue for nationwide ground stop
By Lindsey Wilkinson,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports Friday, the second time the agency has taken such a step since Sept. 11, 2001. “There has been a temporary telecommunications outage — out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted,” the FAA said in a social media post. “Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.”