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IRS eyes agentic AI tool to help staffers process potential fraud cases
By Matt Bracken,11 days ago
The IRS is piloting an agentic AI tool that will handle “the rote” steps of addressing potential fraud cases, an agency official said Friday. Jim Clifford, director of return integrity and compliance services in the IRS’s Taxpayer Service Division, said during a panel discussion at ACT-IAC’s Service Delivery and Experience Summit that the agency is exploring how to use agentic AI after anomalies in tax returns are flagged.