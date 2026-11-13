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K-State soccer adds 6 freshmen to 2027 roster
By Paige Mueller,11 days ago
K-State soccer is adding six freshmen to its roster for the 2027 season, with all six newcomers set to arrive in Manhattan in January for the spring semester. Head coach Colleen Corbin announced the additions during the November signing period. The incoming class includes Cami Adame, Aubry Gates, Rylie Longo, Macy Martin, Aubry Tagmir and Poppy Wakefield, bringing talent from six different states and experience at both the club and international levels.